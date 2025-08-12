Australia's central bank cuts interest rate for third time this year to 3.6%

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for a third time this year to 3.6%, with inflation tamed and economic growth stalling.

The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash rate from 3.85%. The rate was cut from 4.1% in May. The reduction from 4.35% at its February board meeting was Australia’s first rate cut since October 2020.