Authorities detect community spread of virus in Gaza

Tensions have risen in recent weeks as Palestinian militants have launched incendiary balloons and rockets across the frontier. Israel has responded with airstrikes on targets linked to Hamas. There have been no deaths or serious injuries on either side.

The discovery of the local cases comes despite months of strict efforts taken to prevent community transmission.

Starting on March 15, Hamas imposed mandatory isolation for 21 days at designated quarantine centers for all those returning to the Strip by the way of Israel and Egypt. Authorities have detected 109 cases in the quarantine facilities since March, and 72 of them have recovered. The only fatality in Gaza was a woman who had underlying health problems.