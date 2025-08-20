Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal

Olofsson got his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, scoring two goals as the team reached the second round.

A seventh-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2014, Olofsson has 105 goals and 106 assists in 370 games with the Sabres and Golden Knights. He reached two milestones last season — recording his 100th career assist on Jan. 17 and notching his 100th career goal the next night.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Olofsson was on the 2019-20 all-rookie team.

Before arriving in North America, Olofsson played in the Swedish Hockey League for parts of the 2013-18 seasons.

He was a member of Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship in 2021 and 2024. He helped the squad to a bronze medal in '24.

