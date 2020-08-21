Baby panda could be on the way, mom appears to be in labor

Giant pandas at birth are about the size of a stick of butter. They're pink and hairless; the distinctive black and white fur markings of giant pandas come later.

Mei Xiang has had three cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. At age 4, all were transported to China under an agreement with the Chinese government.

At 22, Mei Xiang would be the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

The zoo said Mei was impregnated via artificial insemination, a process which was heavily affected by precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic. The procedure was conducted shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14. The zoo has since reopened on a limited basis.

The father is giant panda Tian Tian.

Rather than using a combination of stored frozen sperm and fresh semen, the zoo inseminated Mei Xiang only with thawed-out semen to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures. If successful, it would be the first of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm.

