Bad Bunny wins big at the 2025 Latin Grammys, Raphael warms hearts everywhere

Live from Sin City, it's been an exciting 26th annual Latin Grammys. The 2025 Person of the Year Raphael launched into an emotive rendition of “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Mi Gran Noche," inviting the crowd to sing along.

Early on, Santana kicked things off — specifically, Maluma singing Santana's 1970 hit “Oye Como Va” with the guitar legend himself.

It was just the beginning of an energetic medley, talents of today celebrating Santana — Christian Nodal joining in for “Corazón Espinoza" and Grupo Frontera for their 2025 collaboration with the virtuosic musician, “Me Retiro.”

Performances hit hard and fast: Aitana brought her dreamy electro-pop, Alejandro Sanz delivered a medley of “El Vino De Tu Boca” and “Las Guapas,” Rauw Alejandro brought Puerto Rico to Vegas with “Khé?,” the bachata “Silencio,” “Falsedad” and “Carita Linda.” Then: Danny Lux, Kakalo and Ivan Cornejo brought contemporary Mexicana sounds. Pepe Aguilar followed, with his life-affirming mariachi — “El Cihualteco” into “El Fuereño.”

Elena Rose slowed things down with “Me Lo Merezco.” Karol G and the legendary Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís brought their duet, the romantic ballad “Coleccionando Heridas” to the Latin Grammys stage.

Two of the biggest groups in regional Mexican music – Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida – launched into their joint hit, “Me Jalo,” before the latter took over for “Marlboro Rojo.” That’s a cut from their record-breaking 2025 album “111xpantia.”

Traditional tropical album went to Gloria Estefan for “Raíces.” Not long afterward, she hit the stage for “La Vecina” and “Chirriqui Chirri,” joined by Nathy Peluso for the latter.

Then ranchero/mariachi album went to Christian Nodal for “¿Quién + Como Yo?”

Most of the evening’s awards were handed out during a pre-televised Premiere Ceremony. That included: Bad Bunny’s “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr” winning for reggaeton performance. Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso cleaned house, too: taking home their first Latin Grammys for short and long form music video as well as pop song for “El Día Del Amigo,” and pop album for “Papota.”

There's a lot to celebrate this year. The three-hour award show is taking place live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. It is currently being aired live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX and hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer and musician Roselyn Sánchez.

Other performers at this year’s bash will include Bad Bunny, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Chuwi, Fuerza Regida and its singer Jesús Ortiz Paz, Carín León, Liniker, Morat and Los Tigres del Norte.

This story has been updated to correct that Maluma helped open the Latin Grammys, not Miguel.