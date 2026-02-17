Balogun scores after 55 seconds and then adds another for Monaco against PSG in Champions League

Balogun scored again to make it 2-0 in the 18th when PSG lost the ball and Maghnes Akliouche threaded a fine pass behind the defense for Balogun to fire confidently past hesitant goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

PSG was under some pressure heading into the game after a sixth defeat of the season on Friday led to an outburst by star striker Ousmane Dembélé questioning the attitude of his teammates.

The return leg is next Wednesday at Parc des Princes, with the winner advancing to the last 16.

PSG beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs last season. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer