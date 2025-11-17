Bangladesh tribunal sentences ousted leader Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity

The deliberation of the verdict from the tribunal in the capital, Dhaka, was broadcast live.

The interim government beefed up security ahead of the verdict, with paramilitary border guards and police deployed in Dhaka and many other parts of the country.

Hasina’s Awami League party has called for a nationwide shutdown to protest the verdict.

Hasina and Khan, who have been in exile in India, were tried in absentia.

Both Hasina and her party have called the tribunal a “kangaroo court” and denounced the appointment of a lawyer by the state to represent her.

Hasina and Khan faced the charges of crimes against humanity over the killing of hundreds of people during a student-led uprising in July and August of 2024. The United Nations in a February report said up to 1,400 may have been killed in the violence, while the country’s health adviser under the interim government said more than 800 people were killed and about 14,000 were injured.

The tribunal last week had fixed Monday for delivering the verdict as reports of explosions of crude bombs and arson led to the disruption of classes and transportation across the country after the “lockdown” called for by Hasina’s party.

Before the tribunal's ruling Monday, the former ruling party called for the shutdown again, with Hasina in an audio message urging her supporters not to be “nervous” about the verdict.

The verdict came after local media reported new explosions of crude bombs in Dhaka, including one in front of the house of an adviser, equivalent to a Cabinet minister, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dhaka’s police chief Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali issued a “shoot-on-sight” order if anyone attempts to torch vehicles or hurl crude bombs. The directive came as nearly 50 arson attacks, mostly targeting vehicles, and dozens of explosions of crude bombs have been reported nationwide over the past week. Two people were killed in the arson attacks, local media reported.

Authorities at the Supreme Court, in a letter to army headquarters on Sunday, requested the deployment of soldiers around the tribunal premises ahead of the verdict.

Hasina was ousted on Aug. 5 last year and fled to India. Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of an interim government three days after her fall. Yunus vowed to punish Hasina and banned the activities of her Awami League party.

Yunus said his interim government would hold the next elections in February, and that Hasina’s party would not get a chance to contest the race.

Bangladesh's politics under Yunus has remained at a crossroads with limited signs of stability.