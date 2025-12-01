Bangladesh's ex-leader Hasina and niece, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, found guilty of corruption

Siddiq, who represents London's Hampstead and Highgate areas in Britain's Parliament, had earlier denied the allegations and said the trial was a farce built on “fabricated accusations and driven by a clear political vendetta.”

In January, Siddiq resigned as a government minister under pressure because of her ties to her aunt.

Hasina was sentenced to death in November for crimes against humanity involving the crackdown on the mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule last year. She lives in exile in India, and all of her trials have been conducted in absentia.

She and the others in the case decided Monday did not appoint any defense lawyers to represent them.

Rehana is staying outside the country and Siddiq's two siblings are also abroad as they face other charges involving last year's uprising.

In three separate cases involving the same township project, a separate court on Nov. 27 sentenced Hasina to 21 years in jail. Hasina's son and daughter were also sentenced to five years in jail each by the court in that case.