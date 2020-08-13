Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive

Anchorage-based RavnAir Group filed the request Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court, arguing that the bonuses are justified because of long hours and the hard work that went into selling the company's assets after it shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska Public Radio reported.

The final sale of all the assets is expected to generate more than $55 million, exceeding what the company anticipated. Chief Executive Officer Dave Pflieger has already collected $1.4 million in salary, bonuses and expense payments over the past year.