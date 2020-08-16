Bar owners on Greek island angry over virus restrictions

Mykonos is a textbook case of crowds coming together. Off-season, the small island is home to 10,000. In the summer, it welcomes over 2 million visitors who are attracted by its reputation for the high life and a hedonistic lifestyle.

This summer, there will be nowhere near the same number. For one, cruises, which account for about a third of visitors, aren't happening. But people on the island say that hotels are at about 70% capacity, an unheard of number compared to other Greek tourist destinations.

On Saturday afternoon, beaches were quite crowded. After the midnight closing time, large crowds of people were milling around in the town center, many with beers they had bought from a kiosk.

When similar restrictions were first imposed on the island of Poros, near Athens, visitors left in droves. But not in Mykonos.

Businesses are opening earlier to compensate. Owners have signed an angry letter accusing the government of wanting “to render us mere spectators of the destruction of our businesses.” They also demanded to know the data that prompted that decision and asked why the government is not stopping the “illegal parties ... that will blow up the pandemic.”

The parties are held in isolated villas around the island. Invitation is strictly word-of-mouth and tickets are sold at 150 euros (about $180) at a minimum and up to 1,000 (nearly $1,200) for VIP parties, island residents say.

The government says it won't back down from the measures and has indeed extended them to much of the country. From Monday, the midnight closing hours extend to the capital, Athens. And there have been more fines and even arrests for flaunting the rules. A parish priest was arrested in Athens on Saturday for calling on his flock, on Facebook, not to wear masks at Mass on Sunday.

___

Demetris Nellas reported from Athens. Thanassis Stavrakis contributed to this report from Mykonos.

People gather on the beach after bars closed at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Workers close a bar at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People gather outside a small Greek Orthodox church after the bars closed at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A company of girls wearing face masks against the spread of the new coronavirus, sit at the narrow streets of Matogiannia, on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, late Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A couple kiss each other at the narrow streets of Matogiannia, on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, late Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Workers close a bar at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Workers close a bar at midnight as people gather at the narrow streets of Matogiannia on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People gather outside a closed bar on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Workers close a bar at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man sits at a closed bar on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People gather outside the Town Hall after bars closed at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug.11 to close at midnight, not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

People gather at a square after bars closed at midnight on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A restaurant is closed as people gather in front of a Greek Orthodox church on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis