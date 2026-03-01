Bar shooting in Austin leaves 3 dead, including the suspect, and 14 injured

Authorities say three people — including a suspect — were killed and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provides a briefing after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, near West Sixth Street and Nueces in downtown Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis provides a briefing after a shooting, Sunday March 1, 2026, near West Sixth Street and Nueces in downtown Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
news
Updated 1 hour ago
X

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three people were killed, including the alleged gunman, and 14 others were wounded in a shooting at a popular bar in the Texas capital of Austin, authorities said Sunday.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a “male shooting” at Buford's, a beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then “returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition. The shooter was among the dead.

“We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients,” Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

In Other News
1
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
2
Advocates seek leniency as Hamilton man faces ICE hold after high-speed...
3
DHS asks Supreme Court for TPS decision in hopes to end protections for...
4
Clifton Opera House 2026 concert season to open Saturday
5
Miami University’s $281M sports arena plan faces key vote Friday