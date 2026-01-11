Barcelona beats Real Madrid again to win Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia

Raphinha scores twice in Saudi Arabia as Barcelona beats Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Spanish Super Cup final soccer match against Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Sports
31 minutes ago
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Raphinha scored twice in Saudi Arabia as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Raphinha's 73rd-minute winner came in a fortuitous manner after he slipped while shooting and the shot deflected off Madrid defender Raúl Asencio to fool goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The match featured a hectic end to the first half when three stoppage-time goals were scored before the break, two by Real Madrid and one by Barcelona, which also beat Madrid in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final.

Kylian Mbappé, who had missed the semifinals of the mini-Super Cup tournament because of a knee issue, entered the match in the 76th minute but couldn't do enough to help Madrid equalize.

Robert Lewandowski also scored for Barcelona. Madrid's goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior and Gonzalo García.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

