Barcelona's Sagrada Familia becomes the world's tallest church

The Ulmer Münster, a Gothic Lutheran church built between 1543 and 1890, has held the title of the world’s tallest church. That bragging right now gets passed to its Spanish rival. Even though the Sagrada Familia does not claim the title, the numbers are there to compare: it is now just over a meter (3.2 feet) taller than the church in southern Germany.

And the Sagrada Familia is still growing. The central “Tower of Jesus Christ” that is rising from the top of the church will reach 172 meters (564 feet) when it is completed in the coming months.

A crane placed the first part of the tower on top of the nave on Thursday morning.

The first stone of the Sagrada Familia was placed in 1882, but Gaudí never expected it to be completed in his lifetime. Only one of its multiple towers was finished when he died.

Work has sped up over recent decades as the basilica became a major international tourist attraction with people around the world enthralled by Gaudí's unique aesthetic that combines Catholic symbolism and organic forms.

The money from entrance fees is used to fund the ongoing construction. Last year, 4.9 million people paid to visit it, with 15% of those tourists coming from the United States.

Work on the church’s elaborate facades and decorating its interior will continue for several years. It is expected to be completely finished around a decade from now, church officials said earlier this year.

Next year will be the 100th anniversary of the death of Gaudí. The church will hold several events to celebrate his legacy, which includes other stunning buildings in Barcelona and other places in Spain.

___ AP writer Stefanie Dazio contributed from Berlin.