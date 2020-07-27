Baseball's return includes several comeback stories

SOCIAL DISTANCING?

Old habits are hard to break.

One of the big questions coming into this season was how the game's emotions would be affected by the lack of fans and the distancing protocols designed to protect against the virus. What would the scene be like when someone hit a game-winning homer?

Oakland's Matt Olson hit a 10th-inning grand slam to end Friday night's game against the Angels, and the Athletics greeted him in what looked like a pretty normal celebration at home plate.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton was a little more careful Sunday when he came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker during a game against St. Louis.

Shelton lifted a gaiter over his face, and Baker held a mask to his. Both of them seemed to be trying to stay a safe distance from each other.

TRIVIA TIME

This season's opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees on Thursday night was baseball's most-watched regular-season game in nine years. It averaged 4 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen fast national ratings, and peaked at 4.48 million. It had the most viewers since a game between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Aug. 7, 2011.

Who was the only player to appear in both those games?

MILESTONES

Albert Pujols of the Angels became the fifth player to start a season opener in 20 straight years, joining Pete Rose, Carl Yastrzemski, Eddie Murray and Frank Robinson.

Yadier Molina, an ex-teammate of Pujols, made his 16th straight opening day start at catcher for the Cardinals.

HIGHLIGHT

With crowd noise nonexistent — except for the piped-in variety — the more basic sounds of the game are amplified. And the crack of the bat was unmistakable when Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees connected Saturday for a 483-foot home run in a loss to Washington.

LINE OF THE WEEK

Cleveland's Shane Bieber struck out 14 in just six innings Friday night to help the Indians to a 2-0 win over Kansas City. It was the most strikeouts in an opener since Randy Johnson had 14 on March 31, 1996.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brett Gardner had three hits and two steals for the Yankees in the 2011 game. He struck out three times for New York against the Nationals on Thursday night.

The winning pitcher in that Red Sox-Yankees game in 2011, incidentally, was Daniel Bard.

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes, right, celebrates his solo home run with Robinson Cano (24) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig