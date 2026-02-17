Bayer agrees to $7.25 billion proposed settlement over thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits

But the settlement would eliminate some of the risk from an eventual and uncertain Supreme Court ruling — both for Bayer and for patients seeking damages.

Germany-based Bayer, which acquired Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018, disputes the assertion that the weedkiller's key ingredient, glyphosate, can cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But the company has warned that mounting legal costs are threatening its ability to continue selling the product in U.S. agricultural markets.

“Litigation uncertainly has plagued the company for years, and this settlement gives the company a road to closure,” Bayer CEO Bill Anderson said Tuesday.

The proposed settlement was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court in Missouri, home to Bayer's North America crop science division and the state where many of the lawsuits have been brought. The settlement still needs the court's approval.