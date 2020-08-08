Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters

Lewandowski was the key man again for Bayern's second goal, holding up the ball in the 24th and turning to play in Ivan Perisic, who ran onto the pass from the right and hit the ball past Caballero.

Chelsea was left needing five goals to win and nearly started an improbable comeback soon after when Callum Hudson-Odoi put the ball in the net, only to see his goal ruled out for an offside by Tammy Abraham in the buildup.

Abraham did get a goal for Chelsea just before halftime when Bayern 'keeper Manuel Neuer gifted him the ball when clearing a cross. Corentin Tolisso added another for Bayern in the 76th before Lewandowski headed in the fourth eight minutes later.

Bayern's Ivan Perisic, centre, is congratulated by teammate Robert Lewandowski after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Corentin Tolisso, right, celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader