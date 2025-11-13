Baylor AD Rhoades takes leave, steps down as CFP chairman and is replaced by Arkansas AD Yurachek

The school earlier in the day released a statement that said Rhoades began his leave for “personal reasons” on Wednesday.

Rhoades didn’t respond to a message from The Associated Press. He told ESPN that he initiated his leave from Baylor, but declined to explain why.

The new allegations received this week are not related to a report earlier this month of an alleged verbal and physical altercation involving Rhoades, a football player and an assistant coach. The school had previously said it reviewed and investigated that matter, and that it was closed after appropriate actions were taken.

Rhoades was in the second year of a three-year College Football Playoff selection committee appointment, and his first season as chairman.

Yurachek, in his second year on the committee, now becomes the primary spokesperson for the CFP decision making process. The chairman regularly appears on weekly prime-time ESPN reveals of the committee's rankings.

Utah AD Mark Harlan will fill Rhoades' vacancy on the committee as the Big 12 representative. Harlan previously served a one-year term in 2023.

The selection committee, which has done two weekly rankings this season, was already down from its standard 13 members to 12 after Randall McDaniel stepped away from his role on the committee for personal reasons last month. The past All-America guard for Arizona State is expected to return next year.

Rhoades has been Baylor’s athletic director since July 2016, when he took over in the wake of the revelation of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion football coach Art Briles his job. That NCAA case against the Bears wasn’t resolved until 2021, when the school was placed on four years of probation.

Before Baylor, Rhoades was the AD at Missouri (2015-16), Houston (2009-15) and Akron (2006-09).

Outkick had reported earlier this month that Rhoades approached tight end Michael Trigg before a home game Sept. 20 against Arizona State and put his hands on the player, while using an expletive in asking why he was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt under his uniform. Then after the game, according to the report, Rhoades was behind Trigg and some coaches when the AD allegedly grabbed one of the assistants and verbally accosted him.

