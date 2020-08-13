BBC says sorry for using racist term in news report

Director-general Tony Hall said in a memo to staff that the BBC’s intention “was to highlight an alleged racist attack.”

“Yet despite these good intentions, I recognize that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people,” he said.

Hall said that “every organization should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here.”

Since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked anti-racism protests around the world, Britain's institutions — including the government, the BBC and the police — have faced pressure to confront their own legacies of inequality and bias.

On Sunday, a Black lawmaker, Dawn Butler, accused London police of racial profiling after she and a male friend were pulled over while driving through the city's Hackney area. Butler told Sky News there was “institutional racism in the police.”

“It is just tiring and exhausting and mentally draining," she said.

The Metropolitan Police force said the car was pulled over because an officer had incorrectly entered its license plate number into the police computer and it showed up as registered to an address in northern England.

“Once the mistake was realized, the officer sought to explain this to the occupants; they were then allowed on their way," the force said in a statement.

Last week Butler, an opposition Labour Party legislator, was named one of the 25 women shaping the future by British Vogue.

