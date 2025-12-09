Beijing court orders Malaysia Airlines to pay damages to families of MH370 victims

BEIJING (AP) — A Beijing court has ruled Malaysia Airlines must pay 2.9 million yuan ($410,000) each to the families of eight passengers who went missing in the disappearance of Flight 370 more than a decade ago.

The court ordered the airline to pay each family compensation for the death of their loved one, funeral expenses, and damages stemming from emotional distress, it said in a statement Monday. Although it is not known what happened to the passengers, they have been declared legally dead.