Belgian court rejects move to extradite ex-Catalan minister

Lawyer Paul Bekaert told reporters that the Spanish constitution only allows the country's Supreme Court to issue this kind of arrest warrant when it concerns members of parliament. He underlined that Puig has never been a lawmaker.

The Belgian prosecutor’s office said later that it will appeal the Brussels court ruling.

It's the third time that a European arrest warrant against exiled Catalan politicians has been rejected.

Bekaert accused Spanish authorities of abusing the European arrest warrant system for political purposes.

“Political problems must be resolved in a political way and not a juridical way. Political adversaries must be fought in parliaments and the press, in public forums, and not in the justice palace," he said. “We must not export our political problems in Spain to other countries of Europe."

An outstanding case involves Puigdemont and former Catalan health minister Toni Comin. They have both been elected to the European Parliament and so have some protection from prosecution, but the assembly is weighing whether to lift their immunity.