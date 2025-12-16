Ben Roethlisberger says Mike Tomlin has earned the right to leave Steelers on his own terms

Roethlisberger raised eyebrows two weeks ago when he suggested on his podcast following Pittsburgh's home loss to Buffalo that it might be time in the offseason for the Steelers to “find that next guy.”

Tomlin is in his 19th season in Pittsburgh, and his resume includes a pair of appearances in the Super Bowl, including a victory over Arizona with Roethlisberger at quarterback after the 2008 season.

While the Steelers have been playoff regulars, they also haven't won a postseason game since the divisional round in 2016, the franchise's longest stretch without a playoff victory since Franco Harris' Immaculate Reception more than five decades ago.

Roethlisberger, the franchise leader in every major passing category and a two-time Super Bowl champion, walked his comments back a bit before being inducted into the Hall of Honor with former center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker Joey Porter Sr.

“Just because I said that, you know, there’s time for like maybe some new things that's just saying that I think, you know, coach Tomlin, if he wants to move on, he has every right to want to move,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s not (that) they should. It’s up to him.”

Roethlisberger, who stressed he makes it a point to criticize plays but not players on his podcast, has no issue if Tomlin stays on indefinitely.

“We should honor him when that time comes, whenever that is,” Roethlisberger said. “Maybe he wants to coach for another 10 years. That’s fine, too.”

The 43-year-old Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 season and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time next year, added he has no plans to pull a Philip Rivers and run back onto the field in his mid-40s.

“If I had a little work, I could (do it),” he said. “Listen, my right arm works just fine, I promise you that. It’s the rest of my body I worry about.”

___

