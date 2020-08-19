Bergeron, Bruins beat Hurricanes 2-1 to advance in playoffs

The fifth-seeded Hurricanes were trying to regroup from the Bruins’ dominating third-period performance to rally from 2-0 down and win Game 4 on Monday night. They responded by taking a first-period lead on Haydn Fleury’s goal, but they didn’t score again as the Bruins gradually climbed past them.

Mrazek had 25 saves for the Hurricanes, including a pair of stops on 1-on-1 chances for Pastrnak before the Bruins finally broke through on the way to eliminating Carolina for a second straight season.

The Bruins entered the postseason as the Presidents' Trophy winner with a league-best 100 regular-season points, only to go 0-3 in the round-robin series to determine the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But Boston has now won three straight since losing Game 2.

NOTES: Jaroslav Halak had 23 saves for Boston, which swept Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals last season. ... Carolina played without 20-year-old winger Andrei Svechnikov for the second straight game. He went down late in Game 3 after his leg twisted awkwardly beneath him late in the third period after tussling with Zdeno Chara for position. ... Carolina captain Jordan Staal played after being knocked from Game 4 on a jarring third-period hit from Charlie McAvoy. ... The Hurricanes were without D Joel Edmundson for the fourth straight game.

___

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) makes a save against Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) as Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) gets a hooking penalty on the play during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) while playing against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) makes break-a-way save against Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) tries to get the loose puck on a save by Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) as Bruins teammates Charlie McAvoy (73) Zdeno Chara (33) and Charlie Coyle (13) keep close during the second period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek looks up ice after being scored on by the Boston Bruins during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

