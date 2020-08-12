Bergeron scores in 2nd OT, Bruins beat Hurricanes in Game 1

Joel Edmundson, who wasn’t with the Hurricanes last year and joined them in a trade from the St. Louis Blues after winning the Stanley Cup, opened the scoring 13:02 into the first period.

The way Boston tied it was plenty familiar, with the its fearsome first line of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak registering its first goal in their fourth game since the NHL's restart. Bergeron won a faceoff to Marchand, who fed it to Pastrnak for the league-leading goal-scorer to finish it off at the 17:45 mark of the first.

“We’re getting better from one game to the next. we’ve got to keep doing that, keep doing the little things to help our team,” Bergeron said.

The Bruins took their first lead in the fourth game they’re playing when Charlie Coyle scored 4:38 into the second. But goaltender Petr Mrazek was livid, and coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged for what the Hurricanes thought was a missed hand pass by Boston’s Brett Ritchie.

Officials and the NHL’s situation room ruled that Mrazek trying to cover the puck negated the hand pass. On the ice, no whistle was blown for Mrazek freezing the play, so Coyle poking it out and scoring was allowed.

Carolina was penalized for the failed challenge, but Boston's lead lasted just 11 seconds before Brock McGinn scored short-handed. David Krejci put the Bruins ahead 59 seconds into the third, and that lead held up less than nine minutes before Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fluery beat Tuukka Rask from long distance with a shot from just inside the blue line.

Then this became the sixth game of the past 11 in these playoffs to go to overtime. A video screen inside the arena flashed the message, “Deja Vu?” minutes into OT.

But this game was far from the same as Columbus-Tampa Bay, notably because the Hurricanes and Bruins were primed to play at night and had to regroup for a matinee.

“It was strange,” Marchand said, "but it just kind of goes hand in hand with this whole thing."

Also part of this whole thing is a league policy of not disclosing injuries, which allowed Carolina to hide the surprise absences of winger Justin Williams and defenseman Sami Vatanen despite not having played in eight days. Williams instead watched nervously from the stands.

NOTES: Mrazek stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced. ... Rask made 25 saves. ... Carolina D Dougie Hamilton played for the first time since breaking his left leg in January.

Game 2 is Thursday night.

