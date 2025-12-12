Bestselling British writer Joanna Trollope dies at 82

British writer Joanna Trollope, known for her bestselling novels about romantic escapades in rural England, has died at 82
FILE - Joanna Trollope announces the shortlist for the Orange Prize for Fiction at in London, April 17, 2012. Joanna Trollope has died, her family said Friday Dec. 12, 2025. She was 82. (Lewis Whyld/PA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Joanna Trollope announces the shortlist for the Orange Prize for Fiction at in London, April 17, 2012. Joanna Trollope has died, her family said Friday Dec. 12, 2025. She was 82. (Lewis Whyld/PA via AP, File)
Arts & Entertainment
45 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — British writer Joanna Trollope, whose bestselling novels charted domestic and romantic travails in well-heeled rural England, has died, her family said Friday. She was 82.

Trollope’s daughters, Antonia and Louise, said the writer died peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire, southern England, on Thursday.

Trollope wrote almost two dozen contemporary novels, including “The Rector’s Wife,” “Marrying the Mistress,” “Other People's Children” and “Next of Kin.” They were often dubbed “Aga sagas,” after the old-fashioned Aga ovens found in affluent country homes.

Trollope disliked the term, noting that her books tackled uncomfortable subjects including infidelity, marital breakdown and the challenges of parenting.

“That was a very unfortunate phrase and I think it’s done me a lot of damage," she once said. "It was so patronizing to the readers, too.”

Trollope's most recent novel, “Mum & Dad,” examined the “sandwich generation” of middle-aged people looking after both children and elderly parents.

Trollope also published 10 historical novels under the pseudonym Caroline Harvey.

Trollope, a distant relative of Victorian novelist Anthony Trollope, was born in Minchinhampton in the west of England in 1943. She studied English at Oxford University, then worked in Britain's Foreign Office and as a teacher before becoming a full-time writer in 1980. She became a household name after “The Rector’s Wife” was adapted for television in 1991.

Trollope's novel “Parson Harding's Daughter” won a novel of the year award from the Romantic Novelists' Association in 1980. In 2010, the association gave her a lifetime achievement award for services to romance.

In 2019, she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, by Queen Elizabeth II.

Her literary agent, James Gill, called Trollope “one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists.

“Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and — of course — her readers,” Gill said.

In Other News
1
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
2
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
3
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
4
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...
5
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...