Bette Midler writes kids' book about Central Park duck

Midler's picture book “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck” will be published Feb. 16, Random House Books for Young Readers announced Thursday. With a story based on a real duck seen in Central Park in 2018, the book combines Midler's words, photographs by former New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani and illustrations by Joana Avillez.

Midler said in a statement she thought of the book after seeing Kakutani's pictures of the duck in the park.