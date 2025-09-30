Big 12 fines Colorado $50K for derogatory chants from fans directed at BYU, Deion Sanders apologizes

"That's not indicative of who we are," Sanders said before wrapping up his weekly news conference. "Our student body, our kids are phenomenal, so don’t indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said that as well, but the truth will make you free. But BYU, we love you, we appreciate you and we support you. God bless you.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark condemned the chants in a statement announcing the penalty.

“Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference," he said. “While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church. Last February, the University of Arizona apologized after that school said some fans engaged in an “unacceptable chant” as the Wildcats basketball team lost 96-95 to BYU.

Earlier this week, Colorado’s leaders condemned the behavior of those fans involved in the use of profane and religious slurs.

“Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion and integrity we expect of our campus community,” read the statement, which was issued from chancellor Justin Schwartz and athletic director Rick George.

The school said it has a strict policy regarding abusive behavior and those “found to have engaged in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable.”

“Discriminatory language and hostile conduct have no place at our athletic events or anywhere on our campus,” the statement continued. "We thank the majority of our fans who continue to support our teams with enthusiasm and respect.”

The Cougars host West Virginia on Friday, while the the Buffaloes play at TCU on Saturday.

