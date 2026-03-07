Bills agree to re-sign Connor McGovern to 4-year deal, AP sources say

McGovern’s contract had expired and the 28-year-old was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He has six seasons of NFL experience, including the past three with Buffalo.

He spent the 2023 season as Buffalo’s starting left guard upon joining the team as a free agent following three years in Dallas. And McGovern made the switch to center the following year after Mitch Morse’s departure.

His return leaves Buffalo’s offensive line mostly intact, with left guard David Edwards the only starter unsigned. The Bills could be hard-pressed to bring back Edwards as the team faces salary cap constraints.

McGovern's agreement comes a day after Buffalo released four players, including cornerback Taron Johnson, in its effort to shed more than $32 million in payroll to get under the cap by the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

