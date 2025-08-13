Bills running back James Cook ends contract standoff by agreeing to four-year, $48 million deal

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

The new deal comes a day after the fourth-year player ended his weeklong standoff by returning to practice. Cook skipped four straight sessions and although he took part in warmups, he declined to play in Buffalo’s preseason-opener against the New York Giants on Saturday.

Cook was the NFL’s co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing last season.

After practicing fully during the Bills’ first eight sessions of training camp, Cook began his “hold-in” on Aug. 3 by watching practice wearing a white sweatsuit along the sideline.

Cook also declined to participate in the Bills' voluntary spring sessions before reporting and practicing in the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June.

He said the reason behind his decision to report was not wanting to risk getting fined.

“I like my money,” Cook said. “That’s why I’m here.”

