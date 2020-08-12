Blackmon raises batting average to .500, Rockies top Arizona

Carlos Estevez (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the victory. Christian Walker and Carson Kelly each homered for the Diamondbacks.

Trailing 2-1, Arizona tied it when Kelly led off the seventh with his first home run of the season.

Colorado had gone in front 2-1 when Arenado followed Blackmon's second single of the night with a fourth-inning drive off Zac Gallen that soared into the stand of evergreens behind the center field fence. Walker, who hit 29 home runs as a rookie for the Diamondbacks last season, connected for his first of the season leading off the fourth inning to put Arizona up 1-0.

Gallen went seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits, with seven strikeout and no walks. He set an NL record by allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 19 starts. He eclipsed Steve Rogers of Montreal who didn't allow more than three earned runs in each of his first 18 career starts. Kyle Freeland went seven innings for Colorado and allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one. STREAK WITHIN A STREAK

Blackmon has six straight multihit games, tying the longest such streak of his career. He has done it three times, most recently in 2017, the same season he won the NL batting title with a .331 average. ROSTER MOVE

The Diamondbacks traded INF Ildemaro Vargas to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash. Vargas had been designated for assignment by Arizona last Thursday. UP NEXT Arizona RHP Luke Weaver (0-3, 12.19 ERA) returns to the mound seeking his first win of the season. He'll face RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.65 ERA), who will be looking to extend his season-opening winning streak to four.

Colorado Rockies' Daniel Murphy scores on a double by Raimel Tapia off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Alex Young during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Starling Marte tries to catch a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia that fell in for a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski