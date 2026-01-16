Blakes scores 38 points, No. 5 Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State for first 18-0 start

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored a season-high 38 points and No. 5 Vanderbilt won its school-record 18th straight game to open the season, beating Mississippi State 89-84 on Thursday night.

The Commodores are 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1992-93, the season they opened 17-0. The 18-game winning streak is the longest in school history at any point in a season.