Blizzard warnings cascade across East Coast with winter storm's approach

Blizzard warnings have been issued by the weather service in New York City and Long Island, Boston and coastal communities in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. State of emergency declarations were issued in New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and parts of New York as officials mobilized readiness efforts.

“It's been a while since we've had a major nor’easter and major blizzard of this magnitude across the Northeast," said Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the service’s Weather Prediction Center.

“This is definitely a major winter storm and a major impact for this part of the country," he said.

Some of the heaviest snow forecast for overnight Sunday into Monday

The weather service had said the storm would start out as rainfall in some areas before turning into snow as temperatures drop. Some of the heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight Sunday, with as much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow per hour accumulating at times in some areas, before tapering off by Monday afternoon.

The weather service warned that the storm's strong wind gusts could cause whiteout conditions, potentially downing power lines and causing outages. The service warned of a “Potentially Historic/Destructive Storm” southeast of the Boston-Providence corridor, writing on X that it was “very concerned” about heavy snow and winds causing power outages.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned of wet, heavy snow incoming — potentially 2 feet (.6 meters) — and said city officials are instituting a “travel ban” that would close roads to all non-essential traffic from 9 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday.

“These are blizzard conditions. New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade," he said at a news conference Sunday. “We are asking New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel. Please, for your safety, stay home, stay inside and stay off the road.”

Mamdani also canceled in-person and virtual classes for city schools on Monday, calling it the “first old-school snow day since 2019."

“And to kids across New York City, you have a very serious mission if you choose to accept it: Stay cozy," he said.

In addition to their robust plow operations, city officials have recruited people to shovel snow on foot, some of whom will begin work Sunday night to get an early start on the first wave of snowfall, Mamdani said.

Meanwhile, outreach workers have also been out working to coax homeless New Yorkers off the street and into shelters and various warming centers.

New Jersey officials on Sunday put in place an order lowering speed limits to 35 mph (56 kph) on state and interstate highways and will be in place until further notice, advising people to avoid driving.

More than 3,500 flights were canceled across the U.S. as of Sunday afternoon, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Airports in the path of the storm were also seeing widespread cancellations on Monday, with almost all departures out of New York City and Boston already called off.

Preparations for major snow clearing

With the storm zeroing in, John Berlingieri scrapped plans for a family trip to Puerto Rico. Instead he was preparing his company, Berrington Snow Management, for what could well be a mammoth task: Clearing snow from millions of square feet of asphalt surrounding shopping malls and industrial parks across Long Island.

Employees spent the last few days recharging batteries on the company’s 40 front-end loaders and replacing windshield wipers on snow-removal vehicles, before resting up Saturday.

“I’m anticipating at least one week of work around the clock,” Berlingieri said. “We’re going to work 24 to 36 hours straight, sleep for a few hours and then go back.”

Izaguirre reported from Albany, New York.