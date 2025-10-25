Blue Jays' Addison Barger hits first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

“I was choking up a little bit, just trying to put the ball in the air and get a run in in that situation," he said.

Barger’s drive was the first postseason grand slam in Toronto history, and the big blow in a nine-run sixth inning that gave the Blue Jays an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

After he was told to get ready to pinch hit, Barger ran to the club's high-tech Trajekt pitching machine to watch simulated pitches from Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan, who was in the game at the time. He was surprised to face Banda instead.

“I know it’s a tough at bat, left on left, but the goal was just put the barrel on the ball, hopefully hit it in the air and get the run in," he said.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even remember. It was so hard to just kind of gather my thoughts and everything. Just a blackout moment. Just crazy.”

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the sixth for Toronto.

It marked the third-biggest inning in World Series history. The Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 runs in the seventh against the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Detroit Tigers matched that total in the third inning of Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

Barger hit 21 home runs in the regular season, his second in the majors.

