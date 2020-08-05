BMW loses 212 million euros in Q2, sees rebound in China

Sales fell 25% to 485,500 cars under the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands. Revenues fell 10% to 43.2 billion euros. The company stayed with its financial forecast for the full year, saying that its worldwide auto deliveries would be “significantly lower” than last year's, and that its operating margin in its automobile business would be between zero and 3%.

The company had to halt production at its BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd joint venture in Shenyang from the end of January to mid-February, while European plants and its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina closed down from mid-March to mid-May.

BMW also makes motorcycles and has a financial services arm. The company is based in Munich and has 125,600 employees.