Bob Woodward to 'lift the lid' on decades of reporting in new memoir 'Secrets'

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that “Secrets” will come out Sept. 29.

“He has kept notes, transcripts and files of all of his interviews with the most important players in Washington,” the publisher’s announcement reads in part.

“For the first time in this one-of-a-kind reporting memoir, Woodward lifts the lid on his historic reporting relationships, some spanning several decades.”

Woodward, who turns 83 this week, became famous in the 1970s when he and fellow Washington Post journalist Carl Bernstein helped break the Watergate scandal and other news about the Nixon administration that eventually led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Woodward also has written or co-written more than 20 bestsellers, including “All the President’s Men,” “Bush at War” and the Trump books “Rage” and “Fear.”

Woodward told The Associated Press during a recent interview that he saw the new book as a chance to “get into the reporting process in detail,” pointing out that he had hourslong conversations with presidents and other leaders. “I’ve had the benefit of not being in a hurry,” he says.

Many of his books are chronicles of current administrations, timed to election years. But shortly after Trump’s win in 2024, he told the AP that he was unsure whether he’d write about him again because he had already reported on Trump throughout his first term.

“I think we know who he is,” Woodward said this week. “He’s so transparent. He’s out there talking, two or three hours a day.”