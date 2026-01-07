Bolsonaro briefly leaves Brazilian prison for medical tests after a fall from his bed

At around 4:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT), Bolsonaro's wife Michelle said on Instagram that the exams had been carried out and that they were awaiting results. Her husband went back to prison, she said.

Later, DF Star hospital said in a brief statement that the tests showed “mild soft-tissue thickening in the frontal and right temporal regions" due to the trauma, but that no additional treatment was needed.

Bolsonaro fell in his cell overnight from Monday to Tuesday while sleeping. His wife, and Bolsonaro's son Carlos, said on social media Tuesday that the far-right politician needed medical attention and expressed frustration that Bolsonaro hadn't been sent to the hospital on Tuesday.

In his decision authorizing the trip to the hospital Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes cited a health report conducted by the federal police on Tuesday. Bolsonaro reported mild head trauma, according to the report. Upon examination, the former Brazilian leader was found to be conscious and lucid, with a superficial cut to his face.

De Moraes authorized a tomography, brain scan and a brain wave test requested by Bolsonaro’s lawyers. The Supreme Court justice said that his transfer to the hospital should be conducted in a “discreet manner,” and that federal police were responsible for Bolsonaro’s security and his return to prison.

Bolsonaro had previously left the hospital and returned to prison last Thursday, a week after undergoing double hernia surgery.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times since being stabbed at a campaign event before the 2018 presidential election.

Bolsonaro and several of his allies were convicted in September by a panel of Supreme Court justices of attempting to overthrow Brazil’s democratic system following his 2022 election defeat.

The plot included plans to kill Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and de Moraes. There was also a plan to encourage an insurrection in early 2023.

Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

___

