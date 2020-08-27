Book-publishing exec Dawn Davis is new Bon Appetit editor

Staffers then said the Bon Appetit had been too "white-centric" and marginalized "non-white stories," and pledged to make big changes. That included "prioritizing people of color for the editor in chief candidate pool, implementing anti-racism training for our staff, and resolving any pay inequities that are found across all departments."

Since then, the magazine has also hired food-media veteran Sonia Chopra as executive editor. She said she was "committed to inclusion and equality in the content we create and among the staff that creates it."

But it hasn't been all positive news for the brand. A half-dozen of the popular video stars have quit Bon Appetit's well-known videos, or asked to be released from their video contracts, saying they weren't offered fair pay or were in solidarity with those who weren't, while two Black staffers left the magazine.

"Decisions about what we eat and with whom, who produces our food and how, influences almost every aspect of our lives,” said Davis in a statement provided by Conde Nast. “I look forward to working with both the talented team at Bon Appétit and with writers and tastemakers to create an array of intriguing and inclusive recipes and stories about the intersections between food and family, culture and commerce for our audiences.”