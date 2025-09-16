Border Patrol agent who led immigration crackdown in Los Angeles arrives in Chicago

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also stopped in Chicago, saying Department of Homeland Security officers made multiple arrests Tuesday morning.

President Donald Trump has promised for weeks that Chicago would see a surge in immigration enforcement and National Guard troops over the repeated objections of local leaders and residents. Immigration advocates and Illinois lawmakers said there has been an uptick in immigration enforcement agents in recent days as Trump targets Democratic strongholds.

However, Trump has seesawed on sending a military deployment to Chicago. After saying he would focus on other cities, Trump again said Tuesday that Chicago would see a deployment soon.

Neither the focus nor size of the Border Patrol operation that Bovino referenced in his message Tuesday was immediately clear. Officials did not answers questions about the scope of immigration enforcement in Chicago. Neither did a spokesman for a military base outside Chicago that has agreed to provide limited logistical support to federal agents.

Increased enforcement in recent days has renewed fears among Chicago’s immigrant communities, leading to the cancellation and delay of some celebrations for Mexican Independence Day, which was Tuesday. Tensions have been especially high since an ICE officer fatally shot a man who was allegedly evading arrest last week.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, who has objected to any federal intervention, criticized Bovino's tactics, calling them violent and discriminatory.

“They are grabbing people who have brown skin or who speak with an accent or who speak another language and not people who are guilty of or are accused of perpetrating a crime,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

Pritzker, a frequent Trump critic, accused the administration of sending federal agents to agitate and inflame tensions as a justification to send the National Guard to the city.

In Los Angeles, Bovino’s self-described “turn and burn” operation led to thousands of arrests. Agents smashed car windows, blew open a door to a house and patrolled MacArthur Park on horseback. The operation in California began June 6 without any hints before it was launched.

Noem said DHS would not back down.

“Our work is only beginning,” she said on X.

Ahead of Bovino's arrival, DHS offered few details about operations in Chicago, aside from noting less than two dozen arrests since ICE began an enforcement operation earlier this month. Immigration activists have said the number of arrests is much higher, with more than 15 alone in one suburb alone on Monday. Officials with ICE did not return messages Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, a Democratic member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, said late Monday that arrests began Sept. 6, two days earlier than the ICE program touted as “Operation Midway Blitz” was publicly announced, and has taken 250 people into custody in the Chicago area.

Underwood said she requested more information from ICE and was briefed, including details that the program would include the entire state of Illinois and Lake County, Indiana, which is part of the Chicago metropolitan area.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community. Like all Illinoisans, I’ve been concerned and alarmed by reporting about ICE’s conduct and operations in our state under Donald Trump,” Underwood said in a statement.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.