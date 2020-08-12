Boston Fed chief: States' rush to reopen slowed US recovery

In Europe, nations “shut down more forcefully, maintained restrictions longer, and did not reopen until the virus had reached low levels,” Rosengren said. “In contrast, in the United States, infection rates remain elevated, as states lifted protective measures too soon,” Rosengren said.

As a result, real-time data shows that in Europe, visits to retail stores and recreation outlets, such as movie theaters and amusement parks, have recovered more robustly than in the United States and are closer to pre-pandemic levels, Rosengren said.

Rosengren also pointed to the high current savings rate in the United States as evidence that Americans have been reluctant to spend, despite stimulus checks of $1,200 that were mailed to most Americans in the spring, and supplemental federal unemployment aid of $600 a week.

Government shutdowns of many businesses have discouraged consumer spending, but so has the individual choice to avoid restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and other public places deemed to risky as the virus surges in parts of the country.

“As long as the virus poses significant threats to public health, a full economic recovery will be very difficult as individuals, often voluntarily, avoid activities that place their health at risk,” Rosengren said.

Other Fed officials have warned that the viral resurgence in July could slow the U.S. recovery. And Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said last month that more widespread use of masks would slow infections and help the U.S. economy.

"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus," Fed policymakers said in a statement issued after their most recent meeting last month.