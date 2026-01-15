Braden Smith leads 2nd-half charge in No. 5 Purdue's 79-72 comeback victory over Iowa

Smith finished the game with 478 assists in league games — the same number former Michigan State player Cassius Winston had.

Bennett Stirtz had 19 points to lead Iowa (12-5, 2-4). Kael Combs added 16 points as the Hawkeyes lost their third in a row overall, fell to 0-4 against ranked teams this season and extended their losing streak against top-10 opponents to 10 since 2021-22.

The Hawkeyes certainly had their chances to join Iowa State as the only teams to beat Purdue on its home court this season. They used a 10-0 run to take a 48-39 lead with 14:36 to play only to watch Smith take charge during a 14-4 run that put Purdue back in front 53-52 with 9:33 left.

Iowa retook the lead two more times, 58-57 and 61-59, and tied the score at 64 on Tate Sage's 3-pointer at the 5:17 mark.

But Kaufman-Renn broke the tie by making one of two free throws, Smith fed Cluff for a layup, Loyer added two free throws and Smith's two free throws with 1:04 left sealed it.

Up next

Iowa: At Indiana on Saturday

Purdue: At Southern California on Saturday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball