Brady Tkachuk slams White House TikTok as 'clearly fake' after anti-Canada slur

Tkachuk also denied being the voice heard shouting “close the northern border” during Team USA’s celebratory phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Sunday's 2-1 win over Canada to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tkachuk, a 26-year-old Arizona native, is the captain of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. He and other members of the U.S. team returned from Italy this week and are resuming the NHL season. Some of them attended Trump's State of the Union speech in Washington on Tuesday night and were cheered by those in attendance.

The U.S. women also beat Canada 2-1 in overtime three days earlier, the first time the Americans swept both Olympic hockey tournaments.

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics