Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row; Cespedes opts out

Wright worked around five hits and four walks in 3 1-3 innings. Relievers Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk in the third from David Peterson (1-1). Freddie Freeman added an RBI grounder.

Johan Camargo hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Peterson went six innings, striking out eight.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets traded for speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton, sending right-handed pitcher Jordan Humphreys to the Giants. Hamilton has not played this season, although he was in San Francisco’s 60-player pool. He was briefly with the Braves last season. . . . New York also traded right-handed pitcher Taylor Bashor to the Pirates for cash considerations.

ALBIES OUT

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was out of the lineup for the second time in three days, again because of a stiff right wrist. Adeiny Hechavarria started in his place and went hitless.

UP NEXT

Mets: Two-time defending NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom (0-0, 1.64 ERA) will finish the series. He started the season opener against Atlanta in a 1-0 New York win.

Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 1.64) will search for his first win. He pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the season opener against the Mets.

___

Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo (17) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, strikes out in the fifth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson