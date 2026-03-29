Braylon Mullins' 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left gives UConn 73-72 win over Duke and Final Four spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Braylon Mullins sank a desperation 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give UConn an astonishing 73-72 victory over top-seeded Duke on Sunday, earning the Huskies a spot in the Final Four after they rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit.

The Blue Devils led by three before UConn's Silas Demary Jr. made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left. With Duke playing keep-away to prevent the Huskies from fouling, Cayden Boozer's pass near midcourt was deflected, and after UConn came up with the ball, Demary made a shot from well behind the 3-point line.