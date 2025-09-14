Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, known as ‘The Mad Genius,’ dies at 89

The statement did not provide a cause of death or say where he had died.

Pascoal was an instantly recognizable figure with his mane of white hair and thick beard. He created music that defied fixed labels and blended jazz, samba, Brazilian popular music (MPB), bossa nova, chorinho and forro.

An accomplished pianist, accordionist and flautist, Pascoal also used more unconventional objects to produce sounds, including pints of beer, dolls, body parts, tea cups, and — perhaps most famously — live pigs.

On his 1977 album “Slaves Mass,” Pascoal squeezed a piglet to make it squeal for the opening of a track. A photo of him with the animal in his arms appeared on its back cover.

Born on June 22, 1936, in Alagoas state in Brazil’s poor northeast, his albino condition allowed him to escape working in the fields under the harsh sun. He taught himself to play his father’s accordion instead.

Pascoal moved with his family to the port city of Recife aged 14, where he continued to develop his skills and performed on local radio stations.

He later headed to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. He worked with the drummer and percussionist Airto Moreira during the 1960s, who took Pascoal on tour to the U.S. where he met Miles Davis. Pascoal played on Davis’ 1971 album “Live-Evil.”

The meeting with Miles kickstarted an international career that continued well into Pascoal’s 80s.

“I was born music; I haven’t done anything without music,” he told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo last year. “What I write on a toilet bowl is as important as what I write on any paper, because music is sacred.”

On the website of the Barbican, a London venue where Pascoal was due to play in November, he is described as an “iconic Brazilian composer” who created more than 10,000 compositions.

Tributes for Pascoal poured in after the announcement of his death.

“Brazilian music and culture owe a great deal to Hermeto Pascoal,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Saturday on X. Pascoal’s “talent and tireless creativity (…) earned him international acclaim and influenced generations of musicians around the world,” Lula added.

Caetano Veloso said on Instagram that Pascoal is “one of the highest points in the history of music in Brazil.”

Pascoal leaves behind six children.