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Brazil's Bolsonaro allowed to serve 27-year sentence at home due to ill health

A top Brazilian justice has granted former President Jair Bolsonaro permission to serve his 27-year sentence for a coup attempt at home instead of in prison because of his failing health
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SAO PAULO (AP) — A top Brazilian justice granted former President Jair Bolsonaro permission Tuesday to serve his 27-year sentence for a coup attempt at home instead of in prison because of his failing health.

The decision by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes follows Bolsonaro's hospitalization since March 13 for pneumonia, one of several health problems the former leader has faced since he was stabbed by a man in 2018 before he was elected president.

Bolsonaro was put in intensive care for a few days because of kidney problems and inflammatory issues.

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