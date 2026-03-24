Brazil's Bolsonaro to serve 27-year sentence for attempted coup at home due to ill health

De Moraes initially gave Bolsonaro 90 days of house imprisonment, which is extendable after another medical report.

“After that deadline, we will analyze once again whether the necessary requirements for keeping the humanitarian house arrest stand, including a medical examination if necessary,” the judge said in his ruling.

De Moraes also said Bolsonaro, 71, cannot use cellphones or any other means of communication, including those owned by third parties. He also forbid any visitation to the former president in the next 90 days, except for doctors and family members.

U.S. State Department official Darren Beattie had his Brazilian visa revoked the same day Bolsonaro was taken to the private DF Star hospital as he allegedly considered visiting the former president in prison. Brazil's foreign ministry argued the request on behalf of Beattie was an interference in internal affairs.

De Moraes, who oversaw the former president's coup case and is deemed by Bolsonaro's supporters as a foe, also said Bolsonaro will return either to prison or to a hospital if he does not comply with the rules of his house arrest.

Historically, Brazil’s Supreme Court only reverses house arrest if a detainee’s health improves dramatically or if there’s violation of the established rules, such as not making public statements, posting on social media or giving interviews to the media.

Bolsonaro has been treated in intensive care for a few days because of kidney problems and other issues. On Tuesday, the DF Star hospital said he was in a stable condition and did not offer an estimate on when he will be able to return home.

The family of the far-wing leader had been requesting that the court allow him home since his conviction in November. Bolsonaro was transferred from the local federal police headquarters to a larger cell in January.

Brazil’s Attorney General Paulo Gonet had paved the way on Monday for Bolsonaro to be put under house imprisonment instead of returning to prison.

Bolsonaro governed between 2019 and 2022. One of his sons, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, has said he will run for the presidency in October. Polls show he is in a dead heat with incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro was also convicted on charges that include leading an armed criminal organization and attempting the violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He has denied any wrongdoing.

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