Brewers claim 10th straight game and become 1st team since 2019 with 2 double-digit win streaks

“Honestly, nobody cares about what we have done the past month,” Brewers slugger Christian Yelich said. “It's all great, but we have bigger goals than winning 74 games or whatever it is. That's great, but that wasn't really our goal going into the season. We have bigger aspirations than that."

Yelich's home run snapped a 1-all tie and highlighted Milwaukee's four-run third inning.

“It’s hard to win just one game in the major leagues," Yelich said. “We’ve done it just by being present, focusing on the current day and not thinking about previous days or what we have ahead of us. Staying present in the moment, talking about, figuring out what we have to do to win that night.”

José Quintana (10-4), Milwaukee's winning pitcher Monday, is enjoying the ride as the Brewers improved to 30 games over .500 at 74-44 and moved 6 1/2 games ahead of the idle Chicago Cubs (67-50) in the NL Central.

“It's been fun the way we've been playing, all the energy we have around,” Quintana said.

