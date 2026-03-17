Broncos get star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from Dolphins in a blockbuster trade, AP source says

Waddle gives Bo Nix another main target along with Courtland Sutton, boosting a passing offense that finished 11th in the NFL last season.

The Broncos were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season but lost to New England in the AFC championship game without Nix, who broke his ankle in a game against Buffalo in the divisional round.

Waddle, a first-round pick in 2021, had three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career but hasn’t reached that total since 2023.

The 27-year-old Waddle has averaged 81 receptions, 1,098 yards receiving and six touchdowns over his five-year career.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL