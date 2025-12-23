Brooks Koepka is first player to defect from LIV. The next step is if PGA Tour will take him back

Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV, said Koepka and LIV “amicably and mutually agreed” that Koepka will no longer compete after the 2025 season.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home,” O'Neil said. “We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

The PGA Tour policy banning players who have joined the rival league requires them to sit out for one year from their last participation. Koepka began his career on the European tour and would have access to play there.

LIV ended its season on Aug. 24.

The PGA Tour, while not offering any substance, took the rare step of acknowledging the move involving a player no longer a member.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” the tour said in a statement. “The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

