Police respond to active shooter situation at Brown University in Rhode Island

Authorities say police have responded to an active shooter situation at Brown University near an engineering building on the campus in Providence, Rhode Island
FILE - The logo for Brown University is displayed at the school's campus in Providence, R.I., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Updated 16 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police responded to an active shooter situation Saturday on campus at Brown University in Providence, according to the school’s alert system. Officials said a suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story structure that houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department, according to the school’s website. It includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms and 29s.

Officials were still gathering information from the active scene, said Kristy DosReis, chief public information officer for the city.

The Ivy League school is a private, nonprofit institution with about 7,300 undergraduates and just over 3,000 graduate students, according to its website.

Saturday was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.

