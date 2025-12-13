Police respond to active shooter situation at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police responded to an active shooter situation Saturday on campus at Brown University in Providence, according to the school’s alert system. Officials said a suspect was in custody.

The shooting was reported near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story structure that houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department, according to the school’s website. It includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms and 29s.