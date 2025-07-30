Brown University strikes agreement to resolve discrimination complaints and restore federal funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brown University on Wednesday said it reached a deal with the Trump administration to regain access to federal research funding and end investigations into alleged discrimination.
The Ivy League school agreed to pay $50 million in workforce development grants in Rhode Island over 10 years as part of the agreement.
